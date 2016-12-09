‘Twas the night before finals

Twas the night before finals, when life was a mess,

when students were strung out on caffeine and stress,

The books were stacked in the library. How dare!

dreading that finals would soon be there,

No one could be found all snug in their beds,

yet visions of vacation danced in their heads,

And the girls with their giggles, and the boys with their grump,

had settled their brains for a long finals slump,

When out on the quad there rose such a clatter,

we sprang from our chairs to see what was the matter,

Away to the window we flew like a flash,

pulled up the taut blinds so fast I got whiplash,

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow,

gave luster of midday to objects below,

When what to our wondering eyes did appear,

But a knight in shining armor and books so dear,

With a thermos of coffee and no complaint,

I knew in a moment he must be Louis the Saint,

More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,

And he whistled, and shouted, and called them by name:

“Now Algebra, now biology, now English and Lit,

on crying, on fussing, and throwing a fit,

To all of the labs, don’t hit the wall!

Now dash away! dash away! dash away all!”

So up to the Greenhouse the coursers they flew,

with cans of Red Bull and Saint Louis too

And then in a twinkling, in the lab we heard,

The laughing, the crying of a study group occurred,

His message delivered, he vanished form sight.

But we heard him laughing into the night.

We sprang from our laziness, gave our brains a jiggle,

began our final papers – procrastinating a little,

You hear me exclaim as I try to do my best,

“Happy finals to all, and to all a good test!”

