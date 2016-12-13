The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints win 110-54 against Neosho County

Brynn Grieshaber

Manuela Fungate retreats to defend the basket against Neosho Community College.

Brynn Grieshaber
December 13, 2016
Brynn Grieshaber
Mollie Mounsey going in for a layup. Mounsey led Seward with 15 first half points.

 

 

 

Brynn Grieshaber
Mollie “McBuckets” Mounsey going in for the kill. forcing five Neosho turnovers and getting another triple from Mounsey to blow the game open.

Brynn Grieshaber
Cheerleaders support Lady Saints as they play Neosho Community College. jumping out to a 15-0 lead to begin the game before putting up a season high 110 points in a rout of visiting Neosho County.

 

 

 

Brynn Grieshaber
Community members came out to support the Saints with festive vibes.

Brynn Grieshaber
Diamond Bailey forces through the defense to get the ball down the floor. As a senior Bailey averaged 10.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 33% from the three point line.

