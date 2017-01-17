The student news site of Seward County Community College

Ice storm hits Liberal

Keynitra Houston

Tree branches litter N. Sherman Ave. in the aftermath of an ice storm that blanketed the area. Many in Liberal and the surrounding communities were without power over the holiday weekend as the storm passed through Southwest Kansas.

Keynitra Houston, Photographer
January 17, 2017
News

The three-day holiday weekend was marred by an ice storm for most of Southwest Kansas. The storm hit Liberal the afternoon of Jan. 14, bringing the city to a halt. Crusader photographer Keynitra Houston took to the streets to document the winter wonderland and it’s destruction.

Houston said the ice storm came in with just light ice on the trees and streets but  as the ice accumulated it resulted in trees being covered. The weight caused branches to break with some falling on houses and vehicles.

After the ice, Liberal received snow to add to the wintry mix. Houston said the result of the snow hitting shortly after the ice, branches and limbs began to fall all over the streets and even houses near her home. 

Keynitra Houston
Trees on north Sherman Ave. suffer a lot of damage from the ice storm.

 

Keynitra Houston
Snow quickly takes over tree limbs after ice from the previous day.

