UpClose Filed under Showcase

Luis Silva

Business Adm. - Freshman Liberal, Ks

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Success means that you go out of your way to accomplish your goals and your dreams, regardless of what anyone has to say to try and stop you. Yes, I do feel successful.. Recently I lived in Odessa, Tx. It was really hard to find jobs out there. I was with my partner over there and things didn’t work out. I just got my stuff and I moved back here. Now I am paying for my education on my own, I’m paying my house bills on my own, I don’t live with my parents, and I have recently purchased a new car. I think I am on road to being successful, it may be a little bit stressful having a full time job and being a full time college student but I’m making my way through

it.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close