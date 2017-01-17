The student news site of Seward County Community College
Filed under Showcase, UpClose

Luis Silva

Business Adm. - Freshman Liberal, Ks

Brynn Grieshaber, Co-Editor • January 17, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Success means that you go out of your way to accomplish your goals and your dreams, regardless of what anyone has to say to try and stop you. Yes, I do feel successful.. Recently I lived in Odessa, Tx. It was really hard to find jobs out there. I was with my partner over there and things didn’t work out. I just got my stuff and I moved back here. Now I am paying for my education on my own, I’m paying my house bills on my own, I don’t live with my parents, and I have recently purchased a new car. I think I am on road to being successful, it may be a little bit stressful having a full time job and being a full time college student but I’m making my way through

it.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Showcase

Ice storm hits Liberal
Ice storm hits Liberal
Musical needs singers, actors
Musical needs singers, actors
Ismael Barragan
Ismael Barragan
Edna Vera
Edna Vera
Lady Saints win 110-54 against Neosho County
Lady Saints win 110-54 against Neosho County

Other stories filed under UpClose

Ismael Barragan
Ismael Barragan
Edna Vera
Edna Vera
Zach Pierson

"It means that the mistakes you made last year don't have to be the mistakes you make this year. It's a restart. I don't make new years resolutions be...

Kathryn (Katy) Redd
Kathryn (Katy) Redd
Esteban Avitia
Esteban Avitia
  • Luis Silva

    News

    Ice storm hits Liberal

  • Luis Silva

    Entertainment

    Musical needs singers, actors

  • Luis Silva

    Showcase

    Ismael Barragan

  • Luis Silva

    Showcase

    Edna Vera

  • Luis Silva

    Showcase

    Lady Saints win 110-54 against Neosho County

  • Luis Silva

    Showcase

    SCCC students’ share their way of celebrating the holidays

  • Luis Silva

    Entertainment

    ‘Twas the night before finals

  • Luis Silva

    Showcase

    Maritza Mesa named NJCAA All-American

  • Luis Silva

    SC Life

    Christmas for Kids, community’s help give back

  • Luis Silva

    Entertainment

    Music department preps for Christmas concert

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Luis Silva