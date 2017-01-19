Lady Saints lose first game

The Lady Saints suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night to the fifth ranked team in the nation, Hutchinson Community College. Before the loss the Lady Saints had a been a perfect 17-0 and ranked fourth among all community colleges.

Seward maintained a one point lead after the first quarter, at a score of 13-12. The lead quickly evaporated as the Lady saints were outscored 62-34 for the remainder of the game for a final score of 47-74. The Lady Saints could only manage five assists, while turning the ball over 25 times.

Mollie Mousney has been consistent all season as she lead the team with 17 points, on a 7 for 15 shooting night.

Next up is Butler Community College at the SCCC Greenhouse on Saturday. Game starts at 6 p.m.

