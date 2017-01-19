Saints lose to Hutch

SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A disappointing season continues for the Saints as the loss to Hutchinson Wednesday night puts them at a record of 6-12, and 3-11 in conference play.

The Saints were able to keep the turnovers to a minimum as they only turned it over six times. They have had a problem controlling the paint all season and this game was no different as they were outscored in the paint 18-48. This lead to a final score of 65-88.

Malik Brown had an impressive game, leading the team in scoring with 15 points on 5-9 shooting, including 3-4 from 3-point range.

Next up is Butler Community College at the SCCC Greenhouse on Saturday. Game starts at 8 p.m.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close