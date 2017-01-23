UpClose Filed under Showcase

Andy Ortiz

Liberal, Ks 2nd Year Sophomore Architectural Engineering

“I didn’t want either Trump or Hillary, but Trump was a better candidate because he’s a business man, and I think he would be able to get us out of debt and be able to help grow this Nation in a way. At the same time I don’t agree with some of the things he’s going forward with. They’re rioting that they don’t want him and they want him to fail, but why? Wanting him to fail is like wanting the airplane pilot to crash our plane. So if you want him to fail, you want the US to fail too. It isn’t just going to affect him, but affect everyone else too. He’s already our President so might as well make the best of it and support him.”

