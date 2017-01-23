Lady Saints are back on track

After losing their first game to Hutchinson Community College, The Lady Saints are backing to winning another game on Saturday. The Lady Saints went up against The Grizzlies from Butler Community College. The Grizzlies started off with the lead with shooting a couple threes.

Catching up to Butler was an issue after the first quarter for the girls. The girls were three points down at halftime with the score at 20-17.

The Lady Saints struggled to get points on the scoreboard. At the end of the night the girls pull off another win. With an ending score of 46-50, The Lady Saints are now 18-1.

Up next the girls will go against the Cloud County Thunderbirds on Jan. 25 at Bryant Gymnasium in Concordia. Tip off will be at 6:00p.m.

