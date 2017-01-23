The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints tied for last place

SCCC Athletic Department

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
January 23, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports

On Saturday night, The Saints took another loss against Butler. As the men struggle to get a win, they are now 6-13.

The Saints lead at halftime with a score of 47-43. Saints struggled to keep the lead and Butler caught up. Saints lost with a score of 99-88.

Kevin Sims lead the game with 26 points and Charles Beauregard following with 15.

Losing to Butler puts The Saints in a three-way tie for last place in the conference standings.

The Saints will next play at Concordia on Wednesday night against the Cloud County Thunderbirds. Tip off will be at 8p.m. at Bryant Gymnasium after the women’s game.

