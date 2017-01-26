The student news site of Seward County Community College

Thomas Covert

3rd Year - Social Sciences Chamisal, NM

Brynn Grieshaber, Co-Editor
January 26, 2017
Filed under Showcase, UpClose

“My favorite period of my life was when I was part of the Iron Motor Motorcycle Club. I prospected for them for about a month and a half, and I met some really nice people from all over the Midwest; Colorado, South Dakota, Minnesota, places like that.. I traveled a lot. I learned more about motorcycles, how to deal with one-percenter clubs like the Men of Mayhem or The Sons of Silence. It matured me a lot. I had to not only watch out for myself but for other people around me. I think it helped me understand that there are so many other different groups of sub cultures out there in the world that don’t get looked into, or people think that they have a negative stereotype. Like when you say “biker” you automatically think of Hells Angels or something like that, and it’s not just them, theres other little groups that come apart from that. It was just a really fun time for me.

