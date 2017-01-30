Movie Night brings awareness to sexual assault on campus

Movie Clips Trailers





Filed under Entertainment, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

It’s movie night at SCCC. The LARC DVS will show a movie called “Ratter” starring actress Ashley Benson from “Pretty Little Liars” tonight, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. in room A140. Pizza and drinks for all who come to watch the movie will be provided.

The plot of the movie is about a girl named Emma, who moves to New York. She encounters a stalker while living in New York. He has hacked into her phone and into her life. Her sense of security is lost. Emma’s privacy is gone.

By showing this movie, LARC is trying to bring awareness to students about security and stalking.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close