Lady Saints reach their 20th win

The Lady Saints take another win against the Lady Cougars, making it their 20th win of the season. Their record is now 20-1 and 16-1 in the Jayhawk Conference.

Both teams put in plenty of effort with the lead going back and forth. The Lady Saints took the lead at halftime with a score of 46-37. With many threes being made in the second half, Seward wins 83-64.

The Lady Saints will next take on the Pratt Beavers back at the Greenhouse on Wednesday, which is Hispanic Heritage Night. Both the Saints and Lady Saints will come out in their ‘Los Santos’ jerseys. The game is free and tip off is at 6p.m.

