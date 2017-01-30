The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints lose to Cougars

SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
January 30, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Saints traveled to Great Bend on Saturday night. They took on the Barton Cougars. With another loss on their record, Saints lose 95-108.

This is now the Saints sixth straight loss. The Saints record is set at 6-15 and 3-14 in the Jayhawk Conference.

The game started off in favor of the Saints. The teams went back and forth with the lead. Cougars took the lead in the end of the first half.

Kevin Sims lead the team with 32 points. The Saints were not able to pull in a win.

Wednesday night, the Saints will take on the Pratt Beavers at the Greenhouse. It is Hispanic Heritage Night, and the game is bought out. The Saints will begin at 8:00p.m. after the women’s game. 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Saints tied for last place

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Saints lose to Hutch

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Q&A with Baniel Nivol

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Kevin Sims named Jayhawk player of the week

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Saints fall to rival Blue Dragons in conference opener

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Photo Essay: Saints basketball captures victory over On Point Prep

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Sunrise outlasts Saints in double overtime

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Photo Essay: Basketball preview brings fun, community to Greenhouse

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    Saints reflect on Region VI loss

  • Saints lose to Cougars

    Men's Basketball

    NJCAA Region VI Men’s Basketball Bracket

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints lose to Cougars