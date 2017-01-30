Saints lose to Cougars

SCCC Athletic Department

The Saints traveled to Great Bend on Saturday night. They took on the Barton Cougars. With another loss on their record, Saints lose 95-108.

This is now the Saints sixth straight loss. The Saints record is set at 6-15 and 3-14 in the Jayhawk Conference.

The game started off in favor of the Saints. The teams went back and forth with the lead. Cougars took the lead in the end of the first half.

Kevin Sims lead the team with 32 points. The Saints were not able to pull in a win.

Wednesday night, the Saints will take on the Pratt Beavers at the Greenhouse. It is Hispanic Heritage Night, and the game is bought out. The Saints will begin at 8:00p.m. after the women’s game.

