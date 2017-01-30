The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints baseball off to a good start

Freshman, Ethan Earhart, pitches against McCook on Saturday.

Brynn Grieshaber

Brynn Grieshaber

Freshman, Ethan Earhart, pitches against McCook on Saturday.

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
January 30, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Saints baseball win their first two games at home. Seward went up against McCook Community College at the home field, Brent Gould Field. Seward wins with scores of 7-4 and 16-4.

Saints start off with a winning record. Seward has not had a 2-0 beginning season since 2013.

The Saints will head to Dallas, Texas on Jan 3 and play until Sunday. Seward will take on Galveston at Justin Northwest High School.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Three inducted to Hall of Fame

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Saints Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Conquistadors

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    2015 Homecoming: Glaze and Silva take the crowns

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Howard off to good start on the mound

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Seward looks forward after dropping season opener

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Baseball tunes up before fall season ends

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Time to pay Re2pect to the Captain

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Saints optimistic for spring season

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Kowalchuk checks in as coach for Razorbacks

  • Saints baseball off to a good start

    Baseball

    Saints struggle in conference

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints baseball off to a good start