Saints baseball off to a good start

Freshman, Ethan Earhart, pitches against McCook on Saturday. Brynn Grieshaber

Brynn Grieshaber Freshman, Ethan Earhart, pitches against McCook on Saturday.





Filed under Baseball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Saints baseball win their first two games at home. Seward went up against McCook Community College at the home field, Brent Gould Field. Seward wins with scores of 7-4 and 16-4.

Saints start off with a winning record. Seward has not had a 2-0 beginning season since 2013.

The Saints will head to Dallas, Texas on Jan 3 and play until Sunday. Seward will take on Galveston at Justin Northwest High School.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close