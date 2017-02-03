Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season
Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.
Keynitra Houston
Keynitra Houston
February 3, 2017
SCCC Lady Saints softball team have officially started their season. They travel to El Paso, Texas this weekend to kick off their season.
Keynitra Houston
Catcher Sage Harrison practices her skills before their big game this weekend.
Keynitra Houston
Freshman Maycee Koontz makes a run for home. The Lady Saints practice their base running skills every day.
Keynitra Houston
Catcher Sage Harrison makes a throw to second from behind home place.
