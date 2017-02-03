The student news site of Seward County Community College

Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.

Keynitra Houston

Keynitra Houston

Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.

February 3, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Softball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






SCCC Lady Saints softball team have officially started their season. They travel to El Paso, Texas this weekend to kick off their season.

Keynitra Houston
Catcher Sage Harrison practices her skills before their big game this weekend.

Keynitra Houston
Freshman Maycee Koontz makes a run for home. The Lady Saints practice their base running skills every day.

Keynitra Houston
Freshman Jullian Atteberry makes a play on a sliding teammate.

Keynitra Houston
Catcher Sage Harrison makes a throw to second from behind home place.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    Sports

    Men’s tennis expects championship season

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    News

    Brownback challenges Kansas universities

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    Entertainment

    Movie Night brings awareness to sexual assault on campus

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    UpClose

    Thomas Covert

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    Sports

    Chemistry is secret ingredient

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    UpClose

    Andy Ortiz

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    News

    SCCC helps out with community cleanup

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    News

    Ice storm clean up

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    UpClose

    Luis Silva

  • Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season

    News

    Ice storm hits Liberal

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Photo Essay: Lady Saints softball begin season