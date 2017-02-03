Lady saints softball begin their season

Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice. Keynitra Houston Keynitra Houston Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.



Filed under Showcase, Softball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

SCCC lady saints softball team have officially started their season. The saints travel to El Paso, Texas this weekend to kick off their season.

Keynitra Houston

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close