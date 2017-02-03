The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady saints softball begin their season

Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.

Keynitra Houston

Keynitra Houston

Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.

February 3, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Softball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






SCCC lady saints softball team have officially started their season. The saints travel to El Paso, Texas this weekend to kick off their season.

Keynitra Houston
Catcher Sage Harrison, practices her catching skills before their big game this weekend.

Freshman and catcher Sage Harrison, catches a fast ball.

Keynitra Houston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Keynitra Houston
Freshman Maycee Koontz, makes a run for home base.

Keynitra Houston
Freshman Jullian Atteberry, makes a play to get a out.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    Sports

    Men’s tennis expects championship season

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    News

    Brownback challenges Kansas universities

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    Entertainment

    Movie Night brings awareness to sexual assault on campus

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    UpClose

    Thomas Covert

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    Sports

    Chemistry is secret ingredient

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    UpClose

    Andy Ortiz

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    News

    SCCC helps out with community cleanup

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    News

    Ice storm clean up

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    UpClose

    Luis Silva

  • Lady saints softball begin their season

    News

    Ice storm hits Liberal

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Lady saints softball begin their season