Lady saints softball begin their season
Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.
Keynitra Houston
Keynitra Houston
Lady saints softball team get a pep talk from their coach before starting practice.
February 3, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Softball
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
SCCC lady saints softball team have officially started their season. The saints travel to El Paso, Texas this weekend to kick off their season.
Keynitra Houston
Catcher Sage Harrison, practices her catching skills before their big game this weekend.
Freshman and catcher Sage Harrison, catches a fast ball.
Keynitra Houston
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.