SCCC hosts 3rd annual “Souper Bowl”

SCCC hosted its 3rd annual “Souper Bowl for Scholarships” on Feb 8. Faculty and staff entered many different soups and stews for a chance at the traveling trophy. At $5 a person, people could eat and taste as many soups as they wanted. All money proceeds to scholarships for students attending SCCC.
Teresa Wehmeir won 3rd place with her Loaded Cheesy Potato Soup. Wehmeir had entered SCCC Souper Bowl in the past and won 2nd place. Her soup is a family recipe, and she adds velveeta and bacon to make it that much better.
Krystal Zimmerman was this year’s 2nd place winner. She entered her Southwest Corn Chowder. Zimmerman said she got her recipe from her church’s cookbook. She was a first time participant in the SCCC Souper Bowl.
Judges, Patsy Fischer and John Engel, discussed how they’re going to to feel after all the soup and cinnamon rolls they tested out.
Josh Revord won 1st place. Revord entered his grandma’s lifelong recipe- Chicken and Dumplings. This was Revord’s first time participating in the SCCC Souper Bowl, and he has previously won contests with this same recipe.
Contestants pictured left to right: Chandler Kirkhart, Wade Lyon, Josh Revord, Alex & JJ Widener, Krystal Zimmerman, Mike Bailey, and Teresa Wehmeir.