Softball splits in Texas

Keynitra Houston, Photographer
February 13, 2017
Filed under Softball, Sports

Managing to get 29 hits and 21 runs, the Lady Saints split a double-header with Midland, Texas on Feb. 11. The first game went to Odessa with a 16-11 score. The team from Seward County bounced back for a 10-7 win.

The Lady Saints had a rematch with Odessa. The Wranglers did not hesitate to make a 1-0 lead with a home run. That didn’t stop the Lady Saints from responding back with a RBI double from Jullian Atteberry, giving them a 3-1 lead. No one scored until  the 5th with the Wranglers gaining the lead.

The Lady Saints are 6-3. Their first home game will be Tuesday, Feb. 14, against the McCook Indians at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

