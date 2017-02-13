Saints help McSpadden reach milestone

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Saints baseball split a double-header on Friday, Feb. 10, with the Northeastern Plainsmen. The visitors won the first and Seward County won the finale, giving Coach Galen McSpadden win 1,200 in his career.
Game one of the twinbill was dominated by Northeastern righthander Cooper Bailey as the Saints lost 4-2. The Saints turned it around in the second game, winning 6-4.
Next up for the Saints is a trip to Odessa and Midland, Texas where they will take on Odessa in a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 17, followed by a split doubleheader against Midland and McLennan on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Pitcher Jared Biddy warms up before the game on Feb. 10 against Northeastern Junior College.
Center fielder Brendan Madsen fields the ball and throws it into second base. Madsen had three at-bats during the first game against Northeastern Junior College on Feb. 10.
Catcher Trent Powell throws the ball back to the pitcher, Jared Biddy, after a play at home. Powell had three at-bats, one run and one hit during the first game against Northeastern Junior College.