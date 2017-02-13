Saints help McSpadden reach milestone

Close Saints win Saturday against the Northeastern Plainsmen helping Coach Galen McSpadden reach his milestone of 1,200 wins.

Filed under Baseball, Showcase, Sports

Saints baseball split a double-header on Friday, Feb. 10, with the Northeastern Plainsmen. The visitors won the first and Seward County won the finale, giving Coach Galen McSpadden win 1,200 in his career.

Game one of the twinbill was dominated by Northeastern righthander Cooper Bailey as the Saints lost 4-2. The Saints turned it around in the second game, winning 6-4.

Next up for the Saints is a trip to Odessa and Midland, Texas where they will take on Odessa in a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 17, followed by a split doubleheader against Midland and McLennan on Sunday, Feb. 19.

