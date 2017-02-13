Lady Saints continue in victory

The Lady Saints continue their streak with win number seven against the Lady Red Devils of Allen County Community College. Their record is now 24-1 and 20-1 in the Jayhawk Conference.

The Lady Saints took the lead with 8-0 in the beginning of the game. They continued to stay on top during half time with a score of 38-27 and never looked back.

Joanna Grymek lead the team with 23 points. The Lady Saints won 78-59 at the Greenhouse.

The next game for the Lady Saints will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chanute against the Neosho County Community College Panthers. Tip off will be at 5:30.

