Lady Saints continue in victory

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
February 13, 2017
Women's Basketball

The Lady Saints continue their streak with win number seven against the Lady Red Devils of Allen County Community College. Their record is now 24-1 and 20-1 in the Jayhawk Conference.

The Lady Saints took the lead with 8-0 in the beginning of the game. They continued to stay on top during half time with a score of 38-27 and never looked back.

Joanna Grymek lead the team with 23 points. The Lady Saints won 78-59 at the Greenhouse.

The next game for the Lady Saints will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Chanute against the Neosho County Community College Panthers. Tip off will be at 5:30.

