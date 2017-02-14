Vote for homecoming king and queen
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Meet the 2017 SCCC Homecoming court. The king and queen will be crowned Saturday, Feb. 18, between the women’s and men’s basketball at the Green House (roughly around 7:40 p.m.).
Don’t forget to vote for your king and queen. Voting will be Feb 13-15 in front of the library. Voting will began at 9 a.m. and end at noon. Find out more about each candidate by clicking on their name below.