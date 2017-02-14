Vote for homecoming king and queen



Meet the 2017 SCCC Homecoming court. The king and queen will be crowned Saturday, Feb. 18, between the women’s and men’s basketball at the Green House (roughly around 7:40 p.m.).

Don’t forget to vote for your king and queen. Voting will be Feb 13-15 in front of the library. Voting will began at 9 a.m. and end at noon. Find out more about each candidate by clicking on their name below.



Valeria Corrales Hometown: Tyrone, Okla. Major: Nursing Freshman Activities: Band, TRiO Favorite Quote: “The best is yet to come.” Something you live by everyday: Stay positive What type of dress are you into?: Elegant : Tyrone, Okla.: Nursing Freshman: Band, TRiO: “The best is yet to come.”: Stay positive?: Elegant Alyssa Fisher Hometown: Peoria, Ariz. Major: Biology with an emphasis on pre-med 3rd year Activities: SGA, PTK, Pathways, Circle K, Choir, CMC, Theater Favorite Quote: “You have to do everything you can. You have to work your hardest and if you stay positive, you have a shot at silver lining.” - Silver Linings Playbook 2012 Something you live by everyday: Waking up every morning and putting a smile on people’s faces. Type of dress?: The pretty kind I guess : Peoria, Ariz.: Biology with an emphasis on pre-med 3rd year: SGA, PTK, Pathways, Circle K, Choir, CMC, Theater: “You have to do everything you can. You have to work your hardest and if you stay positive, you have a shot at silver lining.” - Silver Linings Playbook 2012: Waking up every morning and putting a smile on people’s faces.: The pretty kind I guess Vangie Padilla Hometown: Liberal Major: Missionary Freshman Activities: Circle K, SGA, HALO, CMC Favorite quote: “Live today like you aren’t going to see tomorrow.” Something you live by: Treat others the way you want to be treated. Type of dress?: Elegant dresses : Liberal: Missionary Freshman: Circle K, SGA, HALO, CMC: “Live today like you aren’t going to see tomorrow.”: Treat others the way you want to be treated.: Elegant dresses Myriam Rubio Hometown: Liberal Major: Business Administration Sophomore Activities: President of Phi beta lambda, Vice president of Kappa beta delta Favorite Quote: “If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.” Something you live by everyday: Instead of thinking about what you’re missing, think about what you have that everyone else is missing. What type of dress are you into?: Long fancy ones… classy : Liberal: Business Administration Sophomore: President of Phi beta lambda, Vice president of Kappa beta delta: “If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.”: Instead of thinking about what you’re missing, think about what you have that everyone else is missing.: Long fancy ones… classy Diamond Ward Hometown: Liberal Major: Associates in Science Sophomore Activities: Cheer Favorite Quote: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched- they must be felt with the heart.” -Hellen Keller Something you live by everyday: The Golden Rule What type of dress are you into?: Lots of bling and mermaid dresses : Liberal: Associates in Science Sophomore: Cheer: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched- they must be felt with the heart.” -Hellen Keller: The Golden Rule: Lots of bling and mermaid dresses

Mario Cardenas Hometown: Liberal Major: Business Administration Sophomore Activities: SGA, HALO, CMC (campus messengers for Christ), Athletic trainer Favorite Quote: Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” –Bruce Lee Something you live by everyday: There is always happiness in life. : Liberal: Business Administration Sophomore: SGA, HALO, CMC (campus messengers for Christ), Athletic trainer: Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” –Bruce Lee: There is always happiness in life. Andy Ortiz Hometown: Liberal Major: Architectural Engineering Sophomore Activities: President of SGA, Vice president of HALO, Secretary of Circle K, Member of Pathways, Involved in Bridges program Favorite Quote: “Give God your weakness and He will give you His strength.” Something you live by everyday: Live like there’s no tomorrow. Type of tux: Slim fit tux, bow tie : Liberal: Architectural Engineering Sophomore: President of SGA, Vice president of HALO, Secretary of Circle K, Member of Pathways, Involved in Bridges program: “Give God your weakness and He will give you His strength.”: Live like there’s no tomorrow.: Slim fit tux, bow tie Dane Friederich Hometown: Liberal Major: Sports Marketing and Management Sophomore Activities: Phi Beta Lamda- State Communication officer, Sports Ambassador, SGA Favorite Quote: “If you’re not first you’re last.” –Ricky Bobby Something you live by everyday: Make an impact. Type of tux: Any kind that makes me look good : Liberal: Sports Marketing and Management Sophomore: Phi Beta Lamda- State Communication officer, Sports Ambassador, SGA: “If you’re not first you’re last.” –Ricky Bobby: Make an impact.: Any kind that makes me look good Julio Esquivel Hometown: Optima, Okla. Major: Biology Sophomore Favorite Quote: “To find optimism, look for the good things in life.” -Catherine Pulsifer Something you live by everyday: I can’t change people’s perspectives, I can only control my actions and appreciate the people I can’t change. Type of tux: Classy, fly : Optima, Okla.: Biology Sophomore: “To find optimism, look for the good things in life.” -Catherine Pulsifer: I can’t change people’s perspectives, I can only control my actions and appreciate the people I can’t change.: Classy, fly Ethan Chacon Hometown: Liberal Major: Auto Mechanics Freshman Activities: Cheer/ Yell Leader Favorite Quote: “The worst thing I can be is the same as everybody else. I hate that.” -Arnold Schwarzenegger Something you live by everyday: "I can do all things through Christ who strengths me." -Philippians 4:13 Type of tux: James Bond TUX! : Liberal: Auto Mechanics Freshman: Cheer/ Yell Leader: “The worst thing I can be is the same as everybody else. I hate that.” -Arnold Schwarzenegger: "I can do all things through Christ who strengths me." -Philippians 4:13: James Bond TUX!

