Vote for homecoming king and queen

February 14, 2017
Meet the 2017 SCCC Homecoming court. The king and queen will be crowned Saturday, Feb. 18, between the women’s and men’s basketball at the Green House (roughly around 7:40 p.m.).

Don’t forget to vote for your king and queen. Voting will be Feb 13-15 in front of the library. Voting will began at 9 a.m. and end at noon. Find out more about each candidate by clicking on their name below.

Hometown: Tyrone, Okla.

Major: Nursing

Freshman

Activities: Band, TRiO

Favorite Quote: “The best is yet to come.”

Something you live by everyday: Stay positive

What type of dress are you into?: Elegant
Hometown: Peoria, Ariz.

Major: Biology with an emphasis on pre-med

3rd year

Activities: SGA, PTK, Pathways, Circle K, Choir, CMC, Theater

Favorite Quote: “You have to do everything you can. You have to work your hardest and if you stay positive, you have a shot at silver lining.” - Silver Linings Playbook 2012

Something you live by everyday: Waking up every morning and putting a smile on people’s faces.

Type of dress?: The pretty kind I guess
Hometown: Liberal

Major: Missionary

Freshman

Activities: Circle K, SGA, HALO, CMC

Favorite quote: “Live today like you aren’t going to see tomorrow.”

Something you live by: Treat others the way you want to be treated.

Type of dress?: Elegant dresses
Hometown: Liberal

Major: Business Administration

Sophomore

Activities: President of Phi beta lambda, Vice president of Kappa beta delta

Favorite Quote: “If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough.”

Something you live by everyday: Instead of thinking about what you’re missing, think about what you have that everyone else is missing.

What type of dress are you into?: Long fancy ones… classy
Hometown: Liberal

Major: Associates in Science

Sophomore

Activities: Cheer

Favorite Quote: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched- they must be felt with the heart.” -Hellen Keller

Something you live by everyday: The Golden Rule

What type of dress are you into?: Lots of bling and mermaid dresses

Hometown: Liberal

Major: Business Administration

Sophomore

Activities: SGA, HALO, CMC (campus messengers for Christ), Athletic trainer

Favorite Quote: Do not pray for an easy life, pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.” –Bruce Lee

Something you live by everyday: There is always happiness in life.
Hometown: Liberal

Major: Architectural Engineering

Sophomore

Activities: President of SGA, Vice president of HALO, Secretary of Circle K, Member of Pathways, Involved in Bridges program

Favorite Quote: “Give God your weakness and He will give you His strength.”

Something you live by everyday: Live like there’s no tomorrow.

Type of tux: Slim fit tux, bow tie
Hometown: Liberal

Major: Sports Marketing and Management

Sophomore

Activities: Phi Beta Lamda- State Communication officer, Sports Ambassador, SGA

Favorite Quote: “If you’re not first you’re last.” –Ricky Bobby

Something you live by everyday: Make an impact.

Type of tux: Any kind that makes me look good
Hometown: Optima, Okla.

Major: Biology

Sophomore

Favorite Quote: “To find optimism, look for the good things in life.” -Catherine Pulsifer

Something you live by everyday: I can’t change people’s perspectives, I can only control my actions and appreciate the people I can’t change.

Type of tux: Classy, fly
Hometown: Liberal

Major: Auto Mechanics

Freshman

Activities: Cheer/ Yell Leader

Favorite Quote: “The worst thing I can be is the same as everybody else. I hate that.” -Arnold Schwarzenegger

Something you live by everyday: "I can do all things through Christ who strengths me." -Philippians 4:13

Type of tux: James Bond TUX!

