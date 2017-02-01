The student news site of Seward County Community College

Brianna Perez

Undecided major, Sublette

Brynn Grieshaber, Co- Editor

“I’m more of a settling down person. I don’t think I would be able to move around and do my own thing. I want to settle down more than be free.

“I would love to travel but I’d like to have somebody by myself to enjoy that with.

“I want to go through college and settle myself down and then find some one else to settle down with but not go through college by messing around or partying, I’d like to enjoy myself  in college but not get distracted from my studies.”

