Students make flip books, bobble noggins

On Feb. 15, Seward County Community College had a event in the student union for homecoming week. There was activities which consisted of Flip Books and Bobble Noggins. Many students enjoyed the event.

At Flip Books students had to stand in front of a video camera and do whatever movement they wanted with their friends for six seconds. Once the six seconds were over a book was printed of each movement. In order to see what movements you did, you had to flip the pages to see what was recorded.

At Bobble Noggins, a photographer took a picture of students individually. Students then choose a body figure to place the picture of their head on. “I chose the ninja one, because it looks so funny and it was very interesting. I will put it on my dresser for sure,” freshmen Valeria Corrales said

The volleyball team also attended this event with their coaches as part of a team activity. The team was very united, just like on the volleyball court.

Homecoming king candidate, Mario Cardenas, said “There are a lot of things you can do and it is very cool. There should always be something different in terms of events, because sometimes doing the same things gets old.”

