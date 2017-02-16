Lady Saints sweep Friends University

Close The lady saints celebrate a home run by using a cooking motion as a sign of scoring. Keynitra Houston

Keynitra Houston The lady saints celebrate a home run by using a cooking motion as a sign of scoring.





Filed under Showcase, Softball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Seward county Lady Saints softball team had a good game yesterday. Saints played Friend’s University JV team and did not let up. With the first game ending with a score of 16-3 and their second game ending 15-0, the lady saints had a fantastic game filled with teamwork and positive attitudes.

Freshman Sage Harrison, hit two home runs to start off the game with a 4-0 lead. Seward earned three more points on the board with another home run from Lexi Manyik, making it 7-0.

The Lady Saints added more points to the score board with four more home runs and RBI from Maycee Koontz, Sydney Epp, Taylor Kathler, and Kristyna Garcia.

Ruby Gonzalez won the game for the lady saints in the second game leaving the Lady Saints 8-3 so far this year.

Saints make up their postponed game on Tuesday on Friday at 2:00 against McCook.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close