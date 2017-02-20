King and Queen are crowned
Homecoming King Andy Ortiz crowns Homecoming Queen Myriam Rubio at the ceremony between games, Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Greenhouse.
Keynitra Houston, Photo Editor
February 20, 2017
Filed under News, SC Life, Showcase
Queen Candidates Valeria Corrales, Myriam Rubio and Diamond Ward wait nervously for the homecoming results to be read. It was the first time any of them were nominated at SCCC.
Sophomore, Dane Friederich, esorts sophomore Myriam Rubio out to the center of the gym.
Cheerleaders Diamond Ward and Ethan Chacon rock the carpet with their purple color coordination.
Friends and homecoming candidates Julio Esquivel and Vangie Padilla face the crowd as they are introduced.
Student ambassador Mario Cardenas and Valeria Corrales walk the red carpet in the Greenhouse.
TRiO member Andy Ortiz escorts Biology major Alyssa Fisher for homecoming.
