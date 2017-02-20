The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

King and Queen are crowned

Homecoming week 2017

Homecoming King Andy Ortiz crowns Homecoming Queen Myriam Rubio at the ceremony between games, Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Greenhouse.
Homecoming King Andy Ortiz crowns Homecoming Queen Myriam Rubio at the ceremony between games, Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Greenhouse.

Homecoming King Andy Ortiz crowns Homecoming Queen Myriam Rubio at the ceremony between games, Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Greenhouse.

Keynitra Houston

Keynitra Houston

Homecoming King Andy Ortiz crowns Homecoming Queen Myriam Rubio at the ceremony between games, Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Greenhouse.

Keynitra Houston, Photo Editor
February 20, 2017
Filed under News, SC Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

Queen Candidates Valeria Corrales, Myriam Rubio and Diamond Ward wait nervously for the homecoming results to be read. It was the first time any of them were nominated at SCCC.

 

Keynitra Houston
Sophomore, Dane Friederich, esorts sophomore Myriam Rubio out to the center of the gym.

 

Keynitra Houston
Cheerleaders Diamond Ward and Ethan Chacon rock the carpet with their purple color coordination.

Keynitra Houston
Friends and homecoming candidates Julio Esquivel and Vangie Padilla face the crowd as they are introduced.

 

Keynitra Houston
Student ambassador Mario Cardenas and Valeria Corrales walk the red carpet in the Greenhouse.

 

Keynitra Houston
TRiO member Andy Ortiz escorts Biology major Alyssa Fisher for homecoming.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Williams speaks for Black History Month

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Immigration policy scares Liberal students

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Telolith submissions needed March 10

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Vote for homecoming king and queen

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Brownback challenges Kansas universities

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    SCCC helps out with community cleanup

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Ice storm clean up

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Ice storm hits Liberal

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Hobble resigns post as SCCC trustee

  • King and Queen are crowned

    News

    Parking permits cause dilemma on SCCC campus

The student news site of Seward County Community College
King and Queen are crowned