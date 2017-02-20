All out, all the time

Lady Saints keep winning

Close Taylor Kathler attempts a slap hit. Kathler played in 53 games as a freshman for the Lady Saints last season, hitting .253 with 11 driven home and 20 stolen bases on the year. Brynn Grieshaber

Taylor Kathler attempts a slap hit. Kathler played in 53 games as a freshman for the Lady Saints last season, hitting .253 with 11 driven home and 20 stolen bases on the year.





Filed under Showcase, Softball, Sports

The Lady Saints had a productive weekend, winning four games in a row.

Sunday, Feb. 19, they beat Northeastern College 7-1 and 9-1 in their doubleheader. Bringing their record to 12-3. Earlier in the weekend, the Lady Saints swept McCook Community College 8-0 and 10-2.

The Lady Saints will return to the field on Wednesday when they travel to Clarendon to take on the Bulldogs. They will play in a doubleheader before playing at home with Lamar Friday and Saturday (Feb. 24-25).

