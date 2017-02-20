All out, all the time

The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints keep winning

Taylor Kathler attempts a slap hit. Kathler played in 53 games as a freshman for the Lady Saints last season, hitting .253 with 11 driven home and 20 stolen bases on the year.
Brynn Grieshaber, Co- Editor
February 20, 2017
The Lady Saints had a productive weekend, winning four games in a row.

Sunday, Feb. 19, they beat Northeastern College 7-1 and 9-1 in their doubleheader. Bringing their record to 12-3. Earlier in the weekend, the Lady Saints swept McCook Community College 8-0 and 10-2.

The Lady Saints will return to the field on Wednesday when they travel to Clarendon to take on the Bulldogs. They will play in a doubleheader before playing at home with Lamar Friday and Saturday (Feb. 24-25).

Lexi Manyik warms up with third baseman Kristyna Garcia.

Kristyna Garcia anticipates a hit to third base.

Pitcher Monique Ashley winds up to battle with the hitter. Ashley has pitched 39.2 innings and has had 39 strikeouts.

