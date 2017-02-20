All out, all the time

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
The Lady Saints had a productive weekend, winning four games in a row.
Sunday, Feb. 19, they beat Northeastern College 7-1 and 9-1 in their doubleheader. Bringing their record to 12-3. Earlier in the weekend, the Lady Saints swept McCook Community College 8-0 and 10-2.
The Lady Saints will return to the field on Wednesday when they travel to Clarendon to take on the Bulldogs. They will play in a doubleheader before playing at home with Lamar Friday and Saturday (Feb. 24-25).