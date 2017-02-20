The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints are set at 4-0

Angelica Alfaro, Co-Editor
February 20, 2017
The nationally ranked men’s tennis team travelled to Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 17. The Saints came home victorious. The team went up against Bethany and Newman.

Up against Bethany, doubles Alex Mosehle and Gabriel Nery won the number one spot. Following in the number two spot are Przemek Zielinski and Duro Opacic. Singles Ondrej Nice also had a win against Juan Mateus. Zielinski won another match for singles. With another win, Ngoni Makambwa wons at 6-1, 6-3.

The Saints took on Newman for the rest of the day. Renato Santos and Benji Finet took number three, Opacic and Zielinski follow at number two for doubles. Opacic won number one for singles. Makambwa, Gabriel Nery and Claudio Quinones all won number three.

Up next, the Saints will take on the Hornets at Emporia on Friday.

 

 

