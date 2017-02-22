Jorge Echauri

“I think everybody has their own point of view about freedom. My point of view about freedom is being able to enjoy yourself, the things that you like and just enjoy it, you know? I think you also have to respect others, because you cannot just do whatever you want and create a mess. You need to be respectful with others opinions and also their freedom as well. Maybe you do have the opportunity to do whatever you want, but you should still respect others and just enjoy it.”