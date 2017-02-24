The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Filed under Showcase, UpClose

Diego Becerril

Drafting & Design Tech. Freshman Perryton, Tx

Brynn Grieshaber, Co-Editor, photographerFebruary 24, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






My major is drafting and design. I’ve been planning this for 6 maybe 7 years. I mean, I’m totally different from most guys. I don’t like cars, they’re loud and noisy.. like, what’s the point, you know? What I am, I like to construct, I like to think outside the box and that goes well with my major because what architects do, they make things out of ideas and possibilities. Construction design isn’t just one thing I do, I also do mechanics. I have the skills of being able to take off tires and repair them as well.. I’m also skilled in welding. I know who I am, and what I can do.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

Other stories filed under Showcase

Liberal celebrates Pancake Day
Liberal celebrates Pancake Day
Jorge Echauri
Jorge Echauri
Williams speaks for Black History Month
Williams speaks for Black History Month
King and Queen are crowned
King and Queen are crowned
All out, all the time
All out, all the time

Other stories filed under UpClose

Jorge Echauri
Jorge Echauri
Brianna Perez
Brianna Perez
Sergio Peregrino
Sergio Peregrino
Thomas Covert
Thomas Covert
Andy Ortiz
Andy Ortiz
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Diego Becerril

    News

    Liberal celebrates Pancake Day

  • Diego Becerril

    UpClose

    Jorge Echauri

  • Diego Becerril

    News

    Williams speaks for Black History Month

  • Diego Becerril

    News

    King and Queen are crowned

  • Diego Becerril

    Softball

    All out, all the time

  • Diego Becerril

    News

    Immigration policy scares Liberal students

  • Diego Becerril

    Entertainment

    Magic show is a success

  • Diego Becerril

    UpClose

    Brianna Perez

  • Diego Becerril

    SC Life

    Students make flip books, bobble noggins

  • Diego Becerril

    Softball

    Lady Saints sweep Friends University

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Diego Becerril