Diego Becerril

Drafting & Design Tech. Freshman Perryton, Tx

“ My major is drafting and design. I’ve been planning this for 6 maybe 7 years. I mean, I’m totally different from most guys. I don’t like cars, they’re loud and noisy.. like, what’s the point, you know? What I am, I like to construct, I like to think outside the box and that goes well with my major because what architects do, they make things out of ideas and possibilities. Construction design isn’t just one thing I do, I also do mechanics. I have the skills of being able to take off tires and repair them as well.. I’m also skilled in welding. I know who I am, and what I can do.”

