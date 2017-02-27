Saints earn victory against Bethel

Close Freshman Renato Santos, plays defense against Bethel. Keynitra Houston Keynitra Houston Freshman Renato Santos, plays defense against Bethel.





Filed under Sports, Tennis

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Saints faced Bethel College Saturday afternoon at Blue Bonnet Park. With seward being #5, saints managed to gain a victory with a 9-0 win. The saints kick off their season at 6-0.

Saints gained their momentum early on in the duals match. Freshmans Renato Mechali and Ben Finet took on court #1 for the saints. Winning with a 8-2 against Gabe Johnson and Ryan Lacombe,Lautaro Mondardo and Dane Mechali also gained a victory of 8-1, giving the saints a 2-0 lead for the day.

Finet paired up with johnson at #1 and ghained a point for the saints leaving them at 6-2, a 6-0 win to make it just a 4-0 lead. Seward continued with their lineup with Mechali. There was a 6-3 decision at #3 with Monardo gaining a 6-0 win. With there being a 6-0 win as well at #6, The saints lead at 9-0.

The Saint will be back on the court Friday in Midlothian, Texas against stacked field.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close