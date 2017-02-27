Saints earn victory against Bethel
Saints faced Bethel College Saturday afternoon at Blue Bonnet Park. With seward being #5, saints managed to gain a victory with a 9-0 win. The saints kick off their season at 6-0.
Saints gained their momentum early on in the duals match. Freshmans Renato Mechali and Ben Finet took on court #1 for the saints. Winning with a 8-2 against Gabe Johnson and Ryan Lacombe,Lautaro Mondardo and Dane Mechali also gained a victory of 8-1, giving the saints a 2-0 lead for the day.
Finet paired up with johnson at #1 and ghained a point for the saints leaving them at 6-2, a 6-0 win to make it just a 4-0 lead. Seward continued with their lineup with Mechali. There was a 6-3 decision at #3 with Monardo gaining a 6-0 win. With there being a 6-0 win as well at #6, The saints lead at 9-0.
The Saint will be back on the court Friday in Midlothian, Texas against stacked field.