Saints earn victory against Bethel

Freshman Renato Santos, plays defense against Bethel.

Keynitra Houston, Photographer
February 27, 2017
Filed under Sports, Tennis

Saints faced Bethel College Saturday afternoon at Blue Bonnet Park. With seward being #5, saints managed to gain a victory with a 9-0 win. The saints kick off their season at 6-0.

Keynitra Houston
Freshman Lautaro Monardo and Dane Mechali, get ready to score a point against Bethel.

Saints gained their momentum early on in the duals match. Freshmans Renato Mechali  and Ben Finet took on court #1 for the saints. Winning with a 8-2 against Gabe Johnson and Ryan Lacombe,Lautaro Mondardo and Dane Mechali also gained a victory of 8-1, giving the saints a 2-0 lead for the day.

Keynitra Houston
Freshman Dane Mechali, makes an attempt to save a flying ball in order to score a point.

Finet paired up with johnson at #1 and ghained a point for the saints leaving them at 6-2, a 6-0 win to make it just a 4-0 lead. Seward continued  with their lineup with Mechali. There was a 6-3 decision at #3 with Monardo gaining a 6-0 win. With there being a 6-0 win as well at #6, The saints lead at 9-0.

Keynitra Houston
Teammates Dane Mechali and Lautaro Monardo, give each other positive vibes after gaining a point during their match.

The Saint will be back on the court Friday in  Midlothian, Texas against stacked field.

