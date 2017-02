Lady Saints bag 9-0 win

The Lady Saints took home a 9-0 win this Saturday, Feb. 25 at Blue Bonnet against the Bethel Threshers.

Saints dominated doubles play Saturday afternoon starting with Sarah Manseri and Steffany Bermudez bringing a 8-2 win at #1. Fernanda Santana and Martina Borges combined for an 8-1 win at #3. The last match was at #2 where Madison Hoelting and Tadi Mrewa finished off Jen Harrison and Breane Rogers 8-3.

The Lady Saints will return next week to play in Midlothian, Tx.

Brynn Grieshaber

