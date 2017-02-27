Saints take another loss
February 27, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Seward went up against Dodge City Community College on Saturday night. Losing by just 10 points, the Saints are now 8-21 and 5-20 in Jayhawk conference.
Dodge City took the lead at 11-2. At halftime, Seward was down, and Dodge City had the lead at 46-29.
Charles Beauregard lead the team with 40 points. He is one of four Saints basketball players to reach 40 points. Saints lost with a score of 80-70.
The Saints will play in the Greenhouse for the last time on Monday. They will host the Garden City Community College Broncbusters. Tip off will be at 8:05p.m.