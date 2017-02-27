The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints take another loss

SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
February 27, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Seward went up against Dodge City Community College on Saturday night. Losing by just 10 points, the Saints are now 8-21 and 5-20 in Jayhawk conference.

Dodge City took the lead at 11-2. At halftime, Seward was down, and Dodge City had the lead at 46-29.

Charles Beauregard lead the team with 40 points. He is one of four Saints basketball players to reach 40 points. Saints lost with a score of 80-70.

The Saints will play in the Greenhouse for the last time on Monday. They will host the Garden City Community College Broncbusters. Tip off will be at 8:05p.m.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints fall to Colby

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints lose to Independence

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints take an “L”

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints gain victory over Allen

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints lose to Cougars

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints tied for last place

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints lose to Hutch

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Q&A with Baniel Nivol

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Kevin Sims named Jayhawk player of the week

  • Saints take another loss

    Men's Basketball

    Saints fall to rival Blue Dragons in conference opener

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Saints take another loss