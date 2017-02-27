Saints take another loss

Seward went up against Dodge City Community College on Saturday night. Losing by just 10 points, the Saints are now 8-21 and 5-20 in Jayhawk conference.

Dodge City took the lead at 11-2. At halftime, Seward was down, and Dodge City had the lead at 46-29.

Charles Beauregard lead the team with 40 points. He is one of four Saints basketball players to reach 40 points. Saints lost with a score of 80-70.

The Saints will play in the Greenhouse for the last time on Monday. They will host the Garden City Community College Broncbusters. Tip off will be at 8:05p.m.

