Lady Saints take another win

Close SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints defeated the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors in a 97-48 game. With each win the Lady Saints are closer to the Jayhawk Conference Championship.

On Saturday, Seward travelled to Dodge City to get another win on their record. The Lady Saints took the lead at 14-2. The ladies finished at 58-25 at halftime. The Lady Saints win with a score of 97-48.

Their record is now set at 28-1 and 24-1 in Jayhawk conference. Seward will host Garden City Community College on Monday night at the Greenhouse. Tip off is at 6p.m.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close