Lady Saints take another win
February 27, 2017
Filed under Sports, Women's Basketball
The Lady Saints defeated the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors in a 97-48 game. With each win the Lady Saints are closer to the Jayhawk Conference Championship.
On Saturday, Seward travelled to Dodge City to get another win on their record. The Lady Saints took the lead at 14-2. The ladies finished at 58-25 at halftime. The Lady Saints win with a score of 97-48.
Their record is now set at 28-1 and 24-1 in Jayhawk conference. Seward will host Garden City Community College on Monday night at the Greenhouse. Tip off is at 6p.m.