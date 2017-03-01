Pancake Day 2017

This year Pancake Day was held on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Crusader photographers Brynn Grieshaber and Keynitra Houston spent the day find SCCC students at work and enjoying Liberal’s annual event.
Highlights for the day included: Kiwanis provided breakfast at the activity center for the community. The youth races, men’s pacer races, and the International race. A parade down Kansas Ave.
Brynn Grieshaber
Community members, students and kids of all ages gather at the Seward County activity center for the pancake breakfast on Feb. 28.
Brynn Grieshaber
Mario Cardenas, a member of Circle K, helps serve the community pancakes.
Brynn Grieshaber
Lady Saints volleyball team came out to enjoy breakfast together.
Brynn Grieshaber
Hundreds of community members gather around Lincoln Ave. to watch the races.
Community firefighters come out to watch the races from above and support the Pancake Day festivities.
Brynn Grieshaber
1st place winner, Enrique Franz (5), and 2nd place winner Donivan Holman (3) as they rush through the finish line.
Brynn Grieshaber
Maggie Lapinski was this year’s winner of the International Race. Lapinski ran the course in 61.6 seconds.
Hispanic Dance Team members show off their traditional dance moves.
Keynitra Houston
Keynitra Houston
Black History Queen Tayanna Miller waves to the crowd during pancake parade.
Keynitra Houston
Fire department’s mascot Sparky has a little fun posing for the camera