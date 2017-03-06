Lady Saints fend off pitcher’s dual

Softball, Sports

It was a good weekend for the Lady Saints softball team as they continued piling on marks in the win column. The women played four games in two days and came away with three solid wins.

Sunday, March 5, the softball team faced off with Lamar Community College. a pitchers’ duel kept the normally high scoring Lady Saints with only a combined four runs in double header. Seward won the first game 3-1 and lost the second 1-5.

The bats were alive on Saturday, March 4, for the Lady Saints. They easily outscored Trinidad State Junior College and came away with a sweep of that double header, 8-5 and 4-1.

With these wins, Seward moved to 20-7 overall record.

The Lady Saints will go on the road to Pratt to continue Jayhawk West action on Wednesday before returning home to take on Clarendon Friday afternoon at Lady Saints Field in Liberal at 2 p.m.

