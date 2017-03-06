“We Are America!”
March 6, 2017
Saturday, March 4 Kathleen Alonso and Larissa Flores hosted their first “We Are America!” march at Light Park. Their goal was to stand in solidarity with all community members including, but not limited to, immigrants from all nations, refugees, African-American, and LGBTQ+ community members and allies.
They had an immigration lawyer available, speakers, and a voter registration booth available.
We Are America! Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/events/1863118420625217/