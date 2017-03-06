The student news site of Seward County Community College

“We Are America!”

Brynn Grieshaber, Co-Editor, photographer

March 6, 2017

Saturday, March 4 Kathleen Alonso and Larissa Flores hosted their first “We Are America!” march at Light Park. Their goal was to stand in solidarity with all community members including, but not limited to, immigrants from all nations, refugees, African-American, and LGBTQ+ community members and allies.

They had an immigration lawyer available, speakers, and a voter registration booth available.

We Are America! Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/events/1863118420625217/

 

Kathleen Alonso leads marchers around Light Park to show the immigrant community they are part of what makes our community strong as a whole. “We Are America!” stand in solidarity with the diverse community members.

Brynn Grieshaber

 

Ambiyo Farah, a “Proudly and unapologetically Muslim-American and proud and unapologetically Somali-American!” speaks out at the “We Are America!” rally on Saturday, March 4. There were around 50 community members who came out to show their support.

The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in