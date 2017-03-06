Love is love. Black lives matter. Climate change is real. Immigrants make America great. Woman’s rights are human rights. ❤️💜💙💛 A post shared by Kathleen Alonso (@kathleenync) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

Saturday, March 4 Kathleen Alonso and Larissa Flores hosted their first “We Are America!” march at Light Park. Their goal was to stand in solidarity with all community members including, but not limited to, immigrants from all nations, refugees, African-American, and LGBTQ+ community members and allies.

They had an immigration lawyer available, speakers, and a voter registration booth available.

We Are America! Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/events/1863118420625217/

Brynn Grieshaber