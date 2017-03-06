Men’s tennis nets first loss

The nationally ranked men’s tennis team lost their first of the spring season on March 3, but rebounded with a win on Sunday, March 5.

Seward (5) played against Jacksonville (13) in a tight contest and came out on top. When the men squared up against the number one team in the nation, Tyler, it was a different story. Tyler crushed the Saints for their first loss.

The men’s tennis team bounced back on Sunday with a win over NCAA Division II foe St. Edwards (25) by a count of 6-3 to improve to 8-1 on the year.

Seward will be back in action next weekend in Pensacola, Florida where they will see four ranked NJCAA squads including perennial power ASA Miami and up and coming Eastern Florida State.

