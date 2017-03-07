Lady Saints head to second round

Records were set in the Region VI Quarterfinals game by the Seward County Lady Saints. Mollie Mounsey broke the all-time single season three point record with 129. The Saints also held Independence Community College to an all-time low for Saints defensive points, winning 57-33.

The Lady Saints got an early start in the first quarter having an 8-2 advantage. Starting off the second, Alex Tyson scored back to back points, pushing the lead to 16-9. The score was 29-13 at halftime.

In the second half, Seward took a 20 point. Staying strong on defense, Seward kept the score 46-25. That’s when Mounsey connected her three point shots and broke Seward’s all-time single season three point record with 129.

Seward finished the game with a 57-33 lead. It was lowest points allowed to an opponent in program playoff history.

The Saints won their 30th game of the season, improving to 30-1 on the year. The team hit the 30 win mark for the 10th time in program history.

The Lady Saints will play Tuesday @ 3 o’clock in Hartman Arena, Park City.

