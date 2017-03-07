Lady Saints head to second round
March 7, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports, Women's Basketball
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Records were set in the Region VI Quarterfinals game by the Seward County Lady Saints. Mollie Mounsey broke the all-time single season three point record with 129. The Saints also held Independence Community College to an all-time low for Saints defensive points, winning 57-33.
The Lady Saints got an early start in the first quarter having an 8-2 advantage. Starting off the second, Alex Tyson scored back to back points, pushing the lead to 16-9. The score was 29-13 at halftime.
In the second half, Seward took a 20 point. Staying strong on defense, Seward kept the score 46-25. That’s when Mounsey connected her three point shots and broke Seward’s all-time single season three point record with 129.
Seward finished the game with a 57-33 lead. It was lowest points allowed to an opponent in program playoff history.
The Saints won their 30th game of the season, improving to 30-1 on the year. The team hit the 30 win mark for the 10th time in program history.
The Lady Saints will play Tuesday @ 3 o’clock in Hartman Arena, Park City.