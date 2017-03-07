Lady Saints head to second round

Roy Allen

Records were set in the Region VI Quarterfinals game. The Lady Saints played in Park City, Kansas. Mollie Mounsey broke the all-time single season three point record with 129. The Saints also held Independence at 33 points, winning 57-33, the lowest opponent point total in Seward playoff history.

Saints got an early start in the first quarter having an 8-2 advantage. At the end of the first quarter they had a 12-9 advantage.

Started off the second, Alex Tyson scared back to back pushing the lead 16-9. The score was 29-13 at halftime.

In the second half Seward took a 20 point lead 39-19. Holding their defense Seward kept the score 46-25. Mounsey connected her three point shots, breaking Seward’s all-time single season three point record. Making it her 129th triple of the season.

Seward finished the game with a 57-33 lead. The low 33 points that Seward held Independence at, were the lowest points allowed in program playoff history.

The Saints won their 30th game of the season, improving to 30-1 on the year, hitting the 30 win mark for the 10th time in program history.

Lady Saints will play Tuesday @ 3 o’clock in the Hartman Arena.