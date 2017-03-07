Roy Allen
Lady Saints head to second round
March 7, 2017
Records were set in the Region VI Quarterfinals game. The Lady Saints played in Park City, Kansas. Mollie Mounsey broke the all-time single season three point record with 129. The Saints also held Independence at 33 points, winning 57-33, the lowest opponent point total in Seward playoff history.
Saints got an early start in the first quarter having an 8-2 advantage. At the end of the first quarter they had a 12-9 advantage.
Started off the second, Alex Tyson scared back to back pushing the lead 16-9. The score was 29-13 at halftime.
In the second half Seward took a 20 point lead 39-19. Holding their defense Seward kept the score 46-25. Mounsey connected her three point shots, breaking Seward’s all-time single season three point record. Making it her 129th triple of the season.
Seward finished the game with a 57-33 lead. The low 33 points that Seward held Independence at, were the lowest points allowed in program playoff history.
The Saints won their 30th game of the season, improving to 30-1 on the year, hitting the 30 win mark for the 10th time in program history.
Lady Saints will play Tuesday @ 3 o’clock in the Hartman Arena.