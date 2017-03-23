10th win for the Lady Saints

Close Sophomore Thalita Rodrigues powers up for a serve. Rodrigues had a great first season in Liberal for the Lady Saints winning Region VI Championships in both singles and doubles while placing in the top five at the NJCAA National Tournament in both as well. Brynn Grieshaber

Sophomore Thalita Rodrigues powers up for a serve. Rodrigues had a great first season in Liberal for the Lady Saints winning Region VI Championships in both singles and doubles while placing in the top five at the NJCAA National Tournament in both as well.





Filed under Sports, Tennis

The Lady Saints took on Colorado State-Pueblo on Wednesday and came out in victory.

Starting off with the first point, Thalita Rodrigues and Lisa Suzuki take a 8-1 win. Tadi Mrewa and Madison Hoelting also finished off with a win in doubles.

For singles Rodrigues and Suzuki also won their matches. Rodrigues coming in #1 and Suzuki following at #2. Mrewa also took a win and came in at #3.

Seward is now 10-4. On March 27, the Lady Saints will head to Great Bend, Kan. They will go up against Barton first at 9 a.m. and Iowa Central at 11:30 a.m.

