10th win for the Lady Saints

Sophomore Thalita Rodrigues powers up for a serve. Rodrigues had a great first season in Liberal for the Lady Saints winning Region VI Championships in both singles and doubles while placing in the top five at the NJCAA National Tournament in both as well.
Sophomore Thalita Rodrigues powers up for a serve. Rodrigues had a great first season in Liberal for the Lady Saints winning Region VI Championships in both singles and doubles while placing in the top five at the NJCAA National Tournament in both as well.