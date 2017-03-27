The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints cruise by Dodge City

Brynn Grieshaber, Co-Editor, photographer
March 27, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Softball

The Lady Saints played Dodge City Saturday afternoon in Liberal. Winning 4-3 and 13-7 giving them their 30th and 31st wins of the season, also improving their Jayhawk West record to 6-2.

Game one started off quick as Jullian Atteberry hit two home runs in the bottom of the 1st putting the Saints ahead 2-0. Leena Mortensen drove a two run double putting Seward 4-1.

Freshman, Sage Harrison reaching out for the ball during a play against Dodge City, Saturday Mar 25 in Liberal.

Neither team got runs for the next three innings. Errors in inning 7 caused two runs for the Saints leaving the score 4-3.

Seward earns their 31st win, improving to 31-12 overall and 6-2 in Jayhawk West.

The Lady Saints will return to the field Mar 27 in Liberal to play the rival Garden City Broncbusters in a 2:00 doubleheader.

Freshman, Sydney Epp runs to third as the ball is put into play. TheLady Saints had seven runs scored and eight RBI’s in the first game against Dodge City.

 

