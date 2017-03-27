Lady Saints cruise by Dodge City

Close





Filed under Showcase, Softball

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints played Dodge City Saturday afternoon in Liberal. Winning 4-3 and 13-7 giving them their 30th and 31st wins of the season, also improving their Jayhawk West record to 6-2.

Game one started off quick as Jullian Atteberry hit two home runs in the bottom of the 1st putting the Saints ahead 2-0. Leena Mortensen drove a two run double putting Seward 4-1.

Neither team got runs for the next three innings. Errors in inning 7 caused two runs for the Saints leaving the score 4-3.

Seward earns their 31st win, improving to 31-12 overall and 6-2 in Jayhawk West.

The Lady Saints will return to the field Mar 27 in Liberal to play the rival Garden City Broncbusters in a 2:00 doubleheader.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close