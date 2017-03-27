The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints fall to 13-3

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
March 27, 2017
Filed under Sports, Tennis

Brynn Grieshaber
Brazilian freshman Gabriel Nery won his match on Saturday against Wichita State Shockers. Nery was ranked in the top 1000 in the world ITF rankings in 2015 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

The Saints headed to Wichita, Kan. on Saturday and went up against the Wichita State Shockers.

Seward took a loss of 5-2 which set their record at 13-3.

Even though Seward didn’t bring home another win as a team, some of the players still won their matches.

In doubles, Carlos Anez and Ondrej Nice finished at #1 with a 6-2 win. Alex Mosehle and Gabriel Nerv take a 6-4 win and finished at #2.

In the single matches, Seward only had one win. Duro Opacic won at #2.

The Saints travel to Great Bend, Kan. on March 27 and will go up against the Barton Cougars and Iowa Central.

 

 

Saints fall to 13-3