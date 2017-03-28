Lady saints sweep the Garden City Buffaloes

Keynitra Houston Pitcher Monique Ashley, rounds up to dish out a fast ball. Ashley has had 148 strikeouts already this season.





Filed under Showcase, Softball

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Seward County Lady Saints cleared their second in a row Jayhawk West Conference doubleheader Monday evening at Lady Saints Field in Liberal, knocking off going to Garden City 4-0 and 8-5 in a twinbill to enhance to 8-2 in meeting play on the year.

The Lady Saints got on the board first in diversion one as Taylor Kathler multiplied home Sage Harrison in the second to put Seward on main 1-0. Kathler climbed to third on the toss home and scored later in the inning on a RBI groundout from AJ Cuellar to push the Lady Saints prompt 2-0.

A RBI single from Sydney Epp in the fourth made it a 3-0 amusement and a Garden City blunder with two outs in the fourth cost the Busters another keep running as Seward pushed their leverage to 4-0.

Seward wouldn’t score once more, however they didn’t have to as ace Monique Ashley obstructed the Broncbuster offense for the last three innings, wrapping up her shutout in style with her seventh strikeout of the diversion to give the Lady Saints a 4-0 win in the opener.

Ashley enhanced to 19-2 on the year with the win, turning her second shutout of the 2017 crusade. She permitted only five hits, all singles, while striking out seven. Seward had only five hits too with Kathler and Kaitlyn Ammermann consolidating for four of the five thumps in the win.

Consecutive two out copies for the Busters in the fourth got Garden back to inside one at 6-5 and that is the way things remained until the base of the fifth when Seward’s Sage Harrison broke a two run grand slam to focus field to give the Lady Saints some breathing room up 8-5.

Plant undermined in the sixth, conveying the binds rushed to the plate and again in the seventh as the tying run strolled into the on deck circle, yet Lady Saints reliever Ruby Gonzalez soaked the fire, instigating a fly out to end the risk and give Seward a 8-5 win to clear the doubleheader.

Seward slammed out 11 hits in the win, getting three hits from Cuellar and two each from Epp and St. Pierre. Gonzalez scattered seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of help to acquire the win and enhance to 8-2 on the year.

The Lady Saints enhance to 33-12 by and large and 8-2 in Jayhawk West Conference play with the compass while Garden City tumbles to 11-23 and loses their 31st and 32nd straight Jayhawk West Conference amusements.

Seward is booked to go out and about Wednesday, climate pending, to go up against DII #9 Cowley in Ark City at 2:00. The Lady Saints return home Saturday where they will go up against Jayhawk West opponent Colby at 2:00 at Lady Saints Field.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close