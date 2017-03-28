Men’s Tennis Team Victorious against Barton and Iowa Central

Close Ben Finet picks up a win for the Saints with his forehand. SCCC Athletic Department

SCCC Athletic Department Ben Finet picks up a win for the Saints with his forehand.





Filed under Sports, Tennis

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On Monday March 27 2017 the Seward County Saints set a record at Great Bend beating Barton 8-1 and Iowa Central 9-0. Duro Opacic and Przemek Zielinski they won their doubles match 8-2 against Barton Cougars. In the singles match Carlos Anez flew by with a score of 6-2, 6-0 against Barton. Saints had no problem against Iowa Central as they sweep the game. Seward has won a total of 15 games and lost 3. On Friday the Saints take on Jacksonville in the first round of the Seminole State Duals in Oklahoma City.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close