Men’s Tennis Team Victorious against Barton and Iowa Central
On Monday March 27 2017 the Seward County Saints set a record at Great Bend beating Barton 8-1 and Iowa Central 9-0. Duro Opacic and Przemek Zielinski they won their doubles match 8-2 against Barton Cougars. In the singles match Carlos Anez flew by with a score of 6-2, 6-0 against Barton. Saints had no problem against Iowa Central as they sweep the game. Seward has won a total of 15 games and lost 3. On Friday the Saints take on Jacksonville in the first round of the Seminole State Duals in Oklahoma City.