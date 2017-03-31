Taylor Kathler

“I think what motivates me to work hard is just the personal feeling of accomplishment. In softball I work hard because I want to move on to a bigger school to play. What I want to accomplish is to just move on from here and I want to be a criminal investigator. It’s all personal to me, I don’t find that other people motivate me, it’s all myself, and I have to motivate myself because that’s what motivates me the most, just me and accomplishing my dreams.”