The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Join Crusader Staff

April 3, 2017
Filed under Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Do you like to write? take pictures? produce video? interact with followers via social media? love websites?

Then SCCC’s student media is for you. You don’t have to be a journalism major to get involved. Join this award-winning team and have fun telling the stories of our campus.

You can join two ways: 1. by enrolling in JN1313 News Practicum (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:20 p.m.) and 2. as a club member. Both avenues help qualify you for the Seward County Tuition Grant if you are eligible. Other benefits include attending national and state conferences. Book scholarships are also offered for some positions.

Fill out the application below or drop by AA131 to talk to a member of the Crusader staff today.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Join Crusader Staff

    UpClose

    Taylor Kathler

  • Join Crusader Staff

    Opinion

    Letter to the Editor:

  • Join Crusader Staff

    UpClose

    Leslie Bernal

  • Join Crusader Staff

    Softball

    Lady Saints sweep the Broncbusters

  • Join Crusader Staff

    News

    DACA student gives insight on what it’s like to be a “Dreamer”

  • Join Crusader Staff

    Softball

    Lady Saints cruise by Dodge City

  • Join Crusader Staff

    Baseball

    Saints fall short against Colby

  • Join Crusader Staff

    UpClose

    Micah Littlejohn

  • Join Crusader Staff

    Softball

    Lady saints finish strong against Barton County

  • Join Crusader Staff

    Women's Basketball

    Seward advances to the National Quarterfinals

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Join Crusader Staff