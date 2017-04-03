Join Crusader Staff



Do you like to write? take pictures? produce video? interact with followers via social media? love websites?

Then SCCC’s student media is for you. You don’t have to be a journalism major to get involved. Join this award-winning team and have fun telling the stories of our campus.

You can join two ways: 1. by enrolling in JN1313 News Practicum (Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:20 p.m.) and 2. as a club member. Both avenues help qualify you for the Seward County Tuition Grant if you are eligible. Other benefits include attending national and state conferences. Book scholarships are also offered for some positions.

Fill out the application below or drop by AA131 to talk to a member of the Crusader staff today.

