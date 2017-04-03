Lady Saints place second for the Seminole State Dual Match Classic

Filed under Sports, Tennis

The Lady Saints headed to Oklahoma City, Okla. for the weekend of March 31 and April 1. Seward went up against the Barton Cougars, the Seminole State Trojans, and the Tyler Apaches for the Seminole State Dual Match Classic.

The Lady Saints placed second and their record is now set at 14-5.

Seward first faced Barton, and defeated them. In doubles Thalita Rodrigues and Lisa Suzuki finished at #1, Sarah Manseri and Steffany Bermudez finished at #2 and Madison Hoelting and Tadi Mrewa finished at #3.

Manseri took #1 for singles. Bermudez took #2 and Mrewa and Hoelting took #5 and #6.

Against the Trojans, Seward won all three double matches. Martina Borges and Mrewa won #5 and #6 for singles.

Manseri and Bermudez took #2 for doubles against Tyler. For singles Rodrigues won #1.

The Lady Saints will be on the road this upcoming weekend as well. On Friday they will travel to Wichita Falls, Texas to go up against Midwestern State University at 1 p.m.

On Saturday they will head to Lawton, Okla. and go up against Cameron University at 9 a.m.

