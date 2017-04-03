The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints split against Cloud County

Angelica Alfaro, Co- Editor
April 3, 2017
Seward went up against Cloud County on Sunday in Concordia. Splitting against Cloud County, Seward got their first win for the Jayhawk West Conference.

The Saints lost the first game with a score of 7-1.

They improve for the second game and won with a score of 13-4.

Seward’s record is now set at 13-22, and 6-10 in conference play.

The team will travel to Borger, Texas to go up against Frank Phillips College at 3 p.m.

