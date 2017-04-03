Saints split against Cloud County

Baseball, Sports

Seward went up against Cloud County on Sunday in Concordia. Splitting against Cloud County, Seward got their first win for the Jayhawk West Conference.

The Saints lost the first game with a score of 7-1.

They improve for the second game and won with a score of 13-4.

Seward’s record is now set at 13-22, and 6-10 in conference play.

The team will travel to Borger, Texas to go up against Frank Phillips College at 3 p.m.

