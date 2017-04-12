Photo Essay: Students train to be artisans
Welding Technology studies different types of welding
Keynitra Houston, Photographer
April 12, 2017
Everly Romero made his decision to go into welding when he was in high school. SCCC welding technology students learn to fuse metals using an electric arc or gas torch. Classes involve a lot of hands-on teaching and projects.
Welding technology at SCCC is currently a one year program. There are different types of welding such as mig, stick, tig, flux core, and oxy. Welders hold an important place in modern industry, working in a variety of settings.
Safety comes first when welding. Classmate Preston Mallory helps Juan Hernandez with shielding his face before welding.
A face shield is one of the top requirements you need when welding. Preston Mallory is doing metal welding, which is a process that joins materials, usually metals or thermoplastics, by causing fusion.
Long sleeve shirts are also a requirement when welding. Joeri Put comes all the way from Belgium and decided to go into stick welding in high school.
Freshman Joeri Put works on his stick welding skills. Stick welding uses a consumable electrode covered with a flux to lay the weld.
The welding technology workshop has all of the latest tools of the trade. Students have space to work while the area is well ventilated.
Oxy-fuel welding deals with cutting and processes that use fuel gases and oxygen to weld and cut metals, respectively. Oxy-fuel is one of the oldest welding processes.
Freshman Jesus Magallanes wanted to weld since he was a sophomore in high school. Mig welding is a circular segment welding process in which a ceaseless strong wire anode is encouraged through a welding weapon and into the weld pool, joining the two base materials together.
Welding student Anthony Cardenas, uses stick welding for one of his pieces. SCCC students learn different welding techniques so they can work in manufacturing, construction, oil and gas industry, maintenance and repair.
Closed toe shoes and a welding hat are to be worn when welding. Juan Hernandez demonstrates all that should be worn for welding.
