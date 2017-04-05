Hernández betters her life in the United States

Close Sonia Hernández, STEM Education Specialist, works hard from making student schedules to teaching in the classroom herself. Hernandez came to Liberal and studied at the Colvin Center and eventually made her way up into a job with the college as the Spanish and Stem Education Specialist. Brynn Grieshaber

Brynn Grieshaber Sonia Hernández, STEM Education Specialist, works hard from making student schedules to teaching in the classroom herself. Hernandez came to Liberal and studied at the Colvin Center and eventually made her way up into a job with the college as the Spanish and Stem Education Specialist.





Filed under SC Life, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Editor’s Note: This story is translated from Spanish for CrusaderNews.com. To see the original version, pick up a Crusader newspaper or click here to get the digital copy.

Sonia Hernández is the STEM Specialist in education. Hernández works at the Colvin Center and also at Seward County Community College. Her job is to teach GED classes, help students, and even organize and meet to get new classes approved at the Colvin Center.

Hernández came to the United States for a better life. She worked hard to get the job she has today.

Before coming to the United States, Hernández had a stable life. She finished her education and had her license. Hernández had her job, home and vehicle.

Hernández’s parents came to the United States for a better life for the family. It took time until Hernández and her siblings could come as well. When it came time to move to the United States, Hernández no longer had the opportunity to come, because she was 18.

“When my parents finally got my siblings and I to move with them to the United States, I unfortunately could not go. I never wanted to come here illegally and since I was 18, I was not allowed to go and I had to wait longer than my whole family,” Hernández said.

While her family was here Hernández still had her job in Mexico and was raising and caring for her daughter. After quite some time she was finally approved for a visa which allowed her to move with her family to the States.

Hernández left everything behind. She left her job, house and car; she left her life in Mexico behind for a better life here.

Hernández arrived with nothing and started out with nothing. With her visa she had the opportunity to work and she took it. One of the jobs she had was at National Beef.

“It was a really hard job and didn’t want to continue working there. I came to better my life, and wanted to find something better,” said Hernández.

While working, Hernández started to take English classes at the Colvin Center. Her everyday routine was tough. She would work during the day, go to her house and see her daughter for a short amount of time and then head to her classes.

Although it was difficult, Hernández continued with this routine. She knew that if she went ahead with her plan she could get achieve the better life she wanted. She would also have more opportunities for jobs. She achieved this goal not only for herself but also for her daughter.

After being here for a while, Hernández’s visa expired and she continued in the United States illegally. Yes, she was here without her visa, without papers, but Hernández keep improving her life.

Eventually Hernández got her papers. When Hernández finished her classes at the Colvin Center, she applied for better jobs in which she really wanted to work. One of the jobs she applied for was at the Colvin Center. She got the job and now she enjoys it.

“I love working here, because I want to help people who are going through the same situation that I experienced when I arrived in the United States. I can relate to them and it makes it easier to help. Seeing that people want to improve their lives makes me happy,” Hernández said.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close